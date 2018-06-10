This is what a birthday party looks like when you're the Queen!
Media playback is unsupported on your device

This is what a birthday party looks like when you're the Queen!

10 June 2018 Last updated at 11:27 BST

Thousands of people lined the streets for the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

It's a special military parade that happens every year as a public celebration of the Queen's birthday.

Her actual birthday is in April, but Trooping the Colour has been the official celebration of the British monarch for over 260 years.

But wh

Take a look at this video to see how this special party went - and watch out for the fox!

Read more