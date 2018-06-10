This is what a birthday party looks like when you're the Queen!
10 June 2018 Last updated at 11:27 BST
Thousands of people lined the streets for the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.
It's a special military parade that happens every year as a public celebration of the Queen's birthday.
Her actual birthday is in April, but Trooping the Colour has been the official celebration of the British monarch for over 260 years.
Take a look at this video to see how this special party went - and watch out for the fox!