Anthony Joshua and Lizzie Yarnold honoured by Queen

Image copyright PA Image caption Lizzie Yarnold and Anthony Joshua are two of the top names in sport who have received honours from the Queen.

This bunch should be patting themselves on their back - because they've all been given an honour by the Queen for her birthday.

Boxer Anthony Joshua and footballer Jermaine Defoe have been given titles to celebrate their achievements, while Winter Olympian Lizzie Yarnold was also honoured.

And Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympics athlete Menna Fitzpatrick now has an honour to add to her medal haul.

Even some big CBBC names have been awarded titles! Stacey Dooley was awarded an MBE.

And the man behind Dangermouse, Brian Cosgrove has been honoured - he's been making animations since the 1970s!

The biggest prize of all goes to Emma Thompson, who played Nanny McPhee - she's been made a Dame.