Holidaymakers cause ocean plastic spike

Summer's on its way - so lots of people will be heading for popular holiday spots like Spain, Greece and Turkey, which have coasts on the Mediterranean Sea.

But that's not such good news for the oceans and beaches there.

A new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) found that holidaymakers cause an almost 40% spike in litter entering the Mediterranean Sea each summer.

Nearly all of this litter is made from plastic which can be harmful for wildlife in the sea.

And it's not just the Mediterranean Sea that has a plastic problem - it's just as big a problem right here in the UK.

