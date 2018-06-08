Queen has eye surgery to remove a cataract

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The Queen has had eye surgery to remove a cataract.

A cataract is what happens when the lens in your eye, which is a small transparent disc inside the eye, develops cloudy patches.

If it isn't treated, the cloudiness can end up causing your sight to go blurry or misty, and could even cause blindness.

To treat them, the cloudy lens inside the eye is replaced with an artificial one in an operation that usually takes just over half an hour.

Cataracts are more common among elderly people.

The Queen had the operation back in May and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "I can confirm that the Queen successfully underwent a short planned procedure to treat a cataract last month."

The Press Association reported that she was treated as a day patient at the King Edward VII's hospital in London.

Despite having the procedure, she did not cancel or postpone any of her commitments.