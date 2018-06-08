The Poo Fairy and other 500 Words winners!

Image copyright PA

The winners have been announced in BBC Radio 2's writing competition for kids between 5 and 13.

Now reaching its eighth birthday, the story-writing competition for children has attracted nearly 135,000 entries

All the entries were read and the judging panel was mostly made of up authors - Charlie Higson, Francesca Simon, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Malorie Blackman and Honorary Judge, The Duchess of Cornwall.

The winners even had their stories read out loud by the famous names who gave out the prizes.

So who were the winners ?

GOLD

Actor and children's writer David Walliams awarded the gold medal to Evan Boxall.

Evan came first in the 5-9 age category with a story called The Poo Fairy about a fairy who has to clean up dog droppings while her friends the Sugar Plum Fairy gives out sweets and the Tooth Fairy collects teeth and gives out money.

The gold winner in the 10-13 age category was Dancing on the Streets by Sadhbh Inman - she was given her prize by Corrie and Dinnerladies star Shobna Gulati (right).

SILVER

Jim Broadbent, who played Professor Horace Slughorn in the Harry Potter films, announced the silver winner in the 5-9 age category: The Little Messenger by Fionn Mcann.

And Aoife Maddock got the silver medal in the 10-13 age category with her story A God Vacancy. She was given her prize by Actress Amanda Abbington.

BRONZE

Hollywood star Jason Isaacs - who played the evil Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films - announced the bronze winner in the 10-13 age category - AI by Arthur Edmonds.

And comedian and presenter Dara Ó Briain gave out the bronze medal in the 5-9 age category to Francesca Wade for her story Agent Ramsbottom and the Mysterious Fish and Chips.

Well done, guys!