What happened at Grenfell Tower?

It is one year since a terrible fire at a block of flats in London called Grenfell Tower.

The blaze on 14 June 2017 destroyed the whole building in West Kensington and 72 people tragically lost their lives.

An investigation is taking place at the moment into what happened.

On the anniversary, we take a look back at what happened that day.

