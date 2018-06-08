It's a debate that has yet to be settled - does the Loch Ness monster exist or not?

Hundreds of people have claimed to have spotted the mythical creature over the years but its existence has never been proven.

Well, First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has made her views on the matter very clear indeed.

She was speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain at the end of an interview.

But.. she and the presenters were all laughing together so we think there's a pretty good chance she might not be 100% serious.

See what you think...