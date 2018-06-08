A creepy crawly invasion!

In certain parts of the UK there has been an invasion of the creepy-crawly kind.

There have been loads of midges!

This video was filmed by Scott Sweeney as he walked his dog in Argyll in Scotland - look at those little flies swarming around his hand!

It's not unusual to see midges as they're all over the world, but it turns out Scotland is a pretty good home for them.

Dr Alison Blackwell is a midge expert. She says over the past week the weather has been perfect as it's been humid and warm but not really wet.

She also has some top tips for avoiding midge bites which can be really itchy. Phew!

Video from Scott Sweeney.