X Factor: As Louis says he's leaving, tell us who your dream judges are

Although Simon Cowell will be returning to this year's X Factor, he won't be joined by fellow judge Louis Walsh.

It could mean big changes to the judging panel - ITV says THREE new judges will be announced "in due course", Sharon will only do the live shows and there are loads of rumours that Nicole Scherzinger might not be back at all! Can it be true?

Louis is the longest-serving mentor on the show having appeared on all but one series since it started in 2004.

After 13 years he's said the show "needs a change" and he's "ready to leave".

Your Comments

I will miss him because he is funny. I think Louis Tomlinson would be a good judge. Anne-Marie would be a fab judge as she always comes across as fun to hang out with.

Hope, Aberfeldy, Perth

I'm really sad that's he's leaving, he was my fave judge and i think that Alesha Dixon should replace him!

Milano, age 9, South Croydon

I want Lost Voice Guy to replace him 😂. He would make such funny jokes for the bad singers.

Shaun