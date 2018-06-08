Chat: What do you want to know about the World Cup?

The countdown is on to the World Cup - only one week to go, or seven sleeps!

Thirty-two teams will be trying to get their hands on the famous prize at the tournament in Russia.

Match of the Day Kickabout presenter Ben Shires will be heading out there to cover the action.

So what do you want to know about the world's greatest football tournament?

Ben will be answering your questions on Newsround - so send them in!

Ben will be answering your questions on Newsround - so send them in!

Who are the favourites to win this year?

Do England stand a chance at all?

What Russian food is Ben excited to eat?

This chat is now closed. Thanks for your questions.

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

Newsround will pick some of your questions to put to Ben and we'll show his answers next week.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.