Gary Lineker: 'If England win the World Cup 2018, I'd present MOTD in a mankini'

Gary Lineker famously presented Match of the Day in his pants when Leicester won the Premier League.

So how would he top it if England won the World Cup? Well, in a mankini of course...

He told Nikki Lilly about his celebration plans in the latest episode of Nikki Lilly Meets, where she caught up with the football pundit ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Check out this clip - and you can watch the whole programme here on the CBBC website or on BBC iPlayer.