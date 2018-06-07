Danny Rose opens up about his depression

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Rose has opened up for the first time about his depression diagnosis

England squad player Danny Rose has opened up for the first time about his diagnosis with depression.

The Tottenham Hotspur left back spoke about the difficulties he has had since his knee injury in January 2017.

Along with trying to recover from his injury, he and his family have had to cope with some painful events in the past year.

This is what led him to speak to a doctor about how he was feeling.

"I was getting very angry, very easily."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny has had a difficult time since his knee injury in January 2017.

In an interview Danny told reporters, "I didn't want to go into football, I didn't want to do my rehab, I was snapping when I got home; friends were asking me to do things and I wouldn't want to go out, and I would come home and go straight to bed."

He says that these experiences meant he decided to go speak to a doctor about how he was feeling.

"England has been my salvation and I can't thank the manager and the medical staff enough."

Since speaking to a doctor, Danny has been taking medication to manage his depression.

"It was really hard, and being referred to a doctor and psychologist by the Spurs club doctor helped me massively to cope."

What is a mental health issue?

According to mental health charity Mind, mental health problems effect around 1 in 4 people a year.

If you are worried about your mental health or the mental health of someone you know, then you can speak speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.

Or you can call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.