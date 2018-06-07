Beyonce and Jay-Z On The Run II: Tour opens in Cardiff
On Wednesday night, Beyonce and Jay-Z stepped out in Cardiff for the first night of their worldwide On The Run II tour. Here's a look at what happened.
Getty Images
The worldwide tour that millions of fans all over the world have been waiting for has finally opened in Cardiff - and if these pictures are anything to go by, it certainly didn't disappoint.
Getty Images
The married megastars Beyonce and Jay-Z are touring Europe and North America with their brand new joint tour - On The Run II. Next up is Glasgow, then Manchester, then London - all for one night only - before the couple head off around Europe.
Getty Images
The A-listers belted their way through more 40 hits during the two-and-a-half hour concert, which showed the world just how 'crazy in love' Beyonce and Jay-Z are. Here he is planting an affectionate kiss on Beyonce's hand during the gig - aww!
Getty Images
True to form for these global megastars, it looks like the show was quite a spectacle, with an array of exciting set designs. Check out this massive set-up during one of the songs!
Getty Images
The outfits did not disappoint either. Check out this eye-catching silver number which Beyonce matched with her backing dancers!
Getty Images
...and then these hats! You might have trouble fitting through a door with one of these on. Perhaps unexpectedly though, Jay-Z actually had more costumes changes during the gig than his wife.
Getty Images
Given that both of the singers have big hits of their own, they did perform solo numbers, but they spent most of the show together.
Getty Images
Some of the biggest hits like Beyonce's Single Ladies and Halo, and Jay-Z's Empire State of Mind and Hard Knock Life, were left off, but reports suggest they rehearsed more songs than they sang in the Cardiff concert, so maybe they will do different songs in the concerts to come.
Getty Images
Everyone got VERY excited when the backdrop of the stage appeared to reveal new images of their twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, who were born last year. But media reports suggest the babies the singers were posing with weren't actually their children.
Getty Images
At the end of the concert, Beyonce thanked everyone for coming. "Thank you guys for sharing this beautiful night with us," she said. "It feels so good to be on stage with the one I love.".