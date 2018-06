Image copyright Getty Images

Justin Bieber is set to star in the new animated movie Cupid.

The singer will voice the title role of Cupid, the cheeky, winged god of love in the new animation.

Justin teased the movie in an Instagram post on Tuesday, showing a drawing of a boy with Cupid's bow and arrow.

The film is being made with Mythos Studios, whose co-founder David Maisel produced the first two Iron Man movies.