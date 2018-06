A family in Louisiana, USA have an unusual pet - a two-headed snake called Filé and Gumbo.

Tanee Janusz was given the Western Rat snake by a friend who found it in his backyard, and her family decided to keep it.

Two-headed snakes have separate brains and heads but one body, which is caused by a deformity when they are developing in the egg.

Check out Filé and Gumbo in action.