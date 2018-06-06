Volcano rescue disrupted in Guatemala

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many people have had to leave their homes to find safety

There has been a new eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala in Central America.

The volcano first erupted on Sunday, and is its worst eruption in more than one hundred years.

Lots of people have been hurt and at least 75 people have died.

Just days after the eruption the volcano started to smoke again and the emergency services quickly moved everyone to safety.

Fast-moving mixtures of hot gas and volcanic material, like ash, flowed down into local communities.

People who lived in the area are now staying in temporary shelters.

But around 200 people are still missing, and the emergency services are working hard to find them.