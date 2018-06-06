Jurassic World: Your questions answered

Are you ready to venture back to the Island of Nublar, where terrifying dinosaurs are out of containment and roaming free?

Well the wait is almost over, because Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out this week.

The movie features new dino breeds and huge explosions from the island's dormant volcano which comes roaring to life.

Here are Jurassic World's biggest stars, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, to answer your questions…