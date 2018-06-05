Apple announces new emojis

Apple have just announced a load of new updates.

Along with brand new Animoji characters, you can now turn your face into an emoji of your very own.

They're called Memojis and you can customise it to look exactly like your face! Well, similar enough...

Using the camera on the phone, it can also analyse the movements you make like Animojis.

Memojis are the latest customisable emoji phone feature, following on from apps like Bitmoji and Samsung's AR Emoji which was released last year.

What do you think of the update?