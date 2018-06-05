Ariana Grande: What is PTSD?

Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande has said that she's suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, since the attack at her concert in Manchester.

She told British Vogue magazine that she doesn't think she'll ever be able to talk about the Manchester Arena bombing without crying.

She admitted that she was suffering with a mental health condition called PTSD, saying: "Yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

"It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss … I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience - like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

What is PTSD?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The attacks killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

PTSD is short for post-traumatic stress disorder and it is an anxiety disorder caused by stressful or frightening events.

PTSD can develop immediately after someone experiences a disturbing event or it can occur weeks, months or even years later.

People who have PTSD can develop symptoms such as having nightmares or difficulty sleeping, flashbacks of the traumatic event or experiencing other anxious thoughts.

To find out more about anxiety and where to find help, check out Newsround's guide to anxiety.