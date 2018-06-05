Is it raining poo in Canada?

You might have heard of it raining cats and dogs - but this is something you really wouldn't want falling out of the sky...

Residents in a Canadian city called Kelowna have been complaining about being covered in showers of POO!

A woman called Susan Allen and her son told reporters that last month that their car was hit by a poo shower.

She said she was driving home and pulled up at a red light. The car's windows were down and sunroof was open, when a shower of what she thought was liquid poo fell from the sky.

She said she thinks it must have come from a plane from the nearby airport.

Three days later, another resident came forward to say that their car was hit by a similar poo shower.

Transport Canada, which looks after aviation in Canada, say they are investigating the incident.

How often does poo fall from aeroplanes?

Image copyright Getty Images

It's not that uncommon for frozen sewage to leak from planes, and when it does, it's known as 'blue ice'.

Toilet cleaner and human waste can leak from plane toilets, and then freeze at the high altitudes.

It then can defrost and fall back down to earth when the planes reach a lower altitude.