Lost Voice Guy wins Britain's Got Talent

Image copyright ITV Image caption Lost Voice Guy won the show and will now get to perform in front of royalty at the Royal Variety Show

Lost Voice Guy has been crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent.

Lee Ridley has a condition called cerebral palsy which, among other things, affects his ability to speak - so he uses a voice synthesizer for his routine.

He won £250,000 in prize money and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Musical comedian Robert White came second, while singer Donchez Dacres came third.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Robert White came second in the competition

After the result was announced, Lost Voice Guy said: "I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public.

Interviewed for the final, he said: "When I am performing, it's as if I have finally found my voice - and it's a great feeling making people laugh."