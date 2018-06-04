Chat: Could you live without your phone or tablet?

Image copyright Kevin Winter

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has revealed that he stopped using his mobile phone 10 months ago because it made him grumpy - and that he feels much better for it!

That's got us thinking here at Newsround - could you live without your phone or tablet, or would you miss it?

Your comments

I can live without a tablet and I can live without my phone for a few days, but that's about it.

Millie, 14, West Sussex

I couldn't live without my iPad as I use it to keep in contact with my friends.

Hope, 17, Aberfeldy

Thank you for your comments. This chat page is now closed.