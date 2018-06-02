Why pigeons are much more intelligent than you might think

Most of us see pigeons pretty much every day, pecking around for food, or perching on buildings.

Or just going about their pigeon-y business.

You might not think of them as being the smartest creatures around -but it turns out they're a lot more intelligent than we realised.

Researchers in Canada set up an experiment to find out more about how pigeons make decisions.

They found that pigeons, like humans, use maths and something called probability to work out how they're most likely to get the result they want