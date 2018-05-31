Baby tamandua born at UK zoo
A baby tamandua called Poco has been born at ZSL London Zoo.
The little one has been staying close to its Mum, Ria, by riding on her back but is now starting to explore their home in the zoo.
Poco has even been spotted practising sticking out its long tongue, which will grow up to 40cm in length.
The Tamandua is native to South America and is part of the anteater family. They are skilled climbers and get their practice in as babies, by clinging to their Mum's back for the first three months.
Keepers at the zoo won't know if Poco is a boy or girl until it is scanned by vets, at around six months old.