Nick Grimshaw is leaving Radio 1 breakfast show

Nick Grimshaw has announced that he's stepping down from presenting the breakfast show on BBC Radio 1.

He's doing a swap with Greg James, who will take over breakfast.

Grimmy will move into Greg's existing slot and take over the 4pm-7pm drivetime programme.

He's presented the breakfast show for six years and is the second-longest running breakfast show presenter in Radio 1 history.

Nick said: "It was always my dream to do the breakfast show and I'm very grateful that I got to live my dream every day for what will be nearly six years.

"But six years is a long time and this isn't a forever job. I had the time of my life. I've decided it's time for a change and a new show."

Greg and Nick will start their new shows in autumn.