New Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch announced!

Two brand new role-playing Pokémon games are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.

'Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!' and 'Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!' will be launched on 16 November.

There'd been speculation about the Switch Pokémon titles for a while, so now that a release date has been announced, Pokémon fans are getting pretty excited!

These titles have been inspired by 'Pokémon Go', but 'Pokémon: Let's Go!' is tailored towards slightly younger players.

If you're already a pro at 'Pokémon Go', you won't have to start from scratch though.

Instead you can connect your 'Pokémon Go' games and transfer the Pokémon you've already caught, into 'Pokémon: Let's Go' via Bluetooth.

There will also be a new device that looks just like a Poké Ball which will be released on the same day, but this will have to bought separately.

We'll have to wait for the big release to see if they live up to all the hype.

