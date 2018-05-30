Chat: The five things MPs think can stop childhood obesity

Image copyright Getty Images

MPs have announced a plan to take action against childhood obesity.

It's after expert research found that one in 25 children in England aged 10 or 11 are severely obese.

Being obese, which means you are unhealthily overweight, can lead to really serious illnesses like type-2 diabetes, asthma and breathing difficulties.

Now a group called the Health and Social Care Committee are thinking about how the government can help people to stay healthy.

Here are five ideas they hope could tackle and stop childhood obesity:

1.Bringing in tougher rules on the advertising of junk food, including a ban on ads before 9pm.

2.Banning sweets and chocolate and other unhealthy foods from the ends of food aisles and checkouts.

3.Banning branded characters, like ones from TV and films, from being used to promote unhealthy products.

4.Limiting discounts and price promotions, like "buy one get one free", on unhealthy food and drink.

5.Bringing in calorie labelling for meals eaten outside the house, such as at restaurants and cafes, to help families to make healthier choices.

What do you think about these plans?

Should the government be telling people how to eat?

Would these rules help you eat more healthily food?

Is the way unhealthy food is sold to blame for people being overweight?

Your comments

I personally don't think the ideas are good enough to fully convince people to lead a healthier lifestyle. I don't think they'll have a big enough impact on people.

Robbie, 12, Portsmouth

Bringing in tougher rules on the advertising of junk food, including a ban on ads before 9pm, would be ineffective since most children do not watch TV. Most children view things on their screens and Youtube is full of advertising.

Banning branded characters, like ones from TV and films, from being used to promote unhealthy products. Children in P6 with younger brothers and sisters feel that often they pick up food in the aisles without even knowing what is inside the box.

Bringing in calorie labelling for meals eaten outside the house, such as at restaurants and cafes, to help families to make healthier choices. We think this would be good and it might help children become more aware of making good choices when choosing food.

6L, Prestonpans primary school

We think MPs should consider the following:

• Higher prices on fast food

• Graphic photos on sugary drinks

• Less advertising for junk food and more for healthy food

• Restrict junk food buying

• Lower prices of healthy food

• Encourage salad eating

• Encourage more exercise

• Encourage just three meals a day

• Invent healthier school dinners

• Give out more fruit at school

Primary 7, Towerbank Primary School, Edinburgh