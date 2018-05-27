5 decisive Champions League moments - including Gareth Bale's supergoal!
We take a look at 5 moments from the Champions League Final. Gareth Bale scored twice meaning Liverpool lost out to Real Madrid
-
Getty Images
Gareth Bale's amazing overhead kick secured his first of two goals for Real Madrid. He was also named Man of the Match. Liverpool lost out in the Champions League final. Sadio Mane scored the red's only goal. The final score was 3 -1
-
SERGEI SUPINSKY / GETTY
Ronaldo comforts Mo Salah who hurt himself in yesterday's game. Midway through the first half, Liverpool's star player was knocked to the ground and had to leave the pitch with a shoulder injury. It's thought the injury could mean Salah misses the World Cup.
-
SERGEI SUPINSKY/GETTY
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was gutted after making two big mistakes. Six minutes after half-time, the German threw the ball against Karim Benzema, and then watched in horror as the ball rolled behind him into the net. Then he fumbled Bale's second shot on goal to seal Real's win.
-
David Ramos
Real Madrid have won the Champions League for a record 13th time. It's the third time in a row they've lifted the trophy.
-
Getty Images
Zinedine Zidane has joined Liverpool's Bob Paisley and the previous Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as elite managers who have won this tournament three times. Zidane is the first to win it in three successive seasons. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has lost six of his seven major finals as manager.
Image gallery
Chelsea win the FA Cup
- 20 May 2018