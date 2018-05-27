5 decisive Champions League moments - including Gareth Bale's supergoal!

  • 27 May 2018

We take a look at 5 moments from the Champions League Final. Gareth Bale scored twice meaning Liverpool lost out to Real Madrid

  • Bale overhead Getty Images

    Gareth Bale's amazing overhead kick secured his first of two goals for Real Madrid. He was also named Man of the Match. Liverpool lost out in the Champions League final. Sadio Mane scored the red's only goal. The final score was 3 -1

  • Ronaldo, Salah and club physios head off pitch SERGEI SUPINSKY / GETTY

    Ronaldo comforts Mo Salah who hurt himself in yesterday's game. Midway through the first half, Liverpool's star player was knocked to the ground and had to leave the pitch with a shoulder injury. It's thought the injury could mean Salah misses the World Cup.

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius drops to his knees on the pitch. SERGEI SUPINSKY/GETTY

    Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was gutted after making two big mistakes. Six minutes after half-time, the German threw the ball against Karim Benzema, and then watched in horror as the ball rolled behind him into the net. Then he fumbled Bale's second shot on goal to seal Real's win.

  • Real Madrid team celebrating David Ramos

    Real Madrid have won the Champions League for a record 13th time. It's the third time in a row they've lifted the trophy.

  • Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane (left to right) Getty Images

    Zinedine Zidane has joined Liverpool's Bob Paisley and the previous Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as elite managers who have won this tournament three times. Zidane is the first to win it in three successive seasons. Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has lost six of his seven major finals as manager.

