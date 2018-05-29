Would you drink 'milk' that came from the gut of a cockroach?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These are cockroaches, not the exact ones who produce the crystals, but still, you know... cockroaches. Hmmm, tasty.

Are you ready to trade in your cow, almond or soya milk for some cockroach milk?

Experts say a rare milk crystal produced by cockroaches can be even better for humans than cows milk.

But you won't find these milk crystals in just any cockroach, they are only produced by the Pacific Beetle cockroach.

It's more than four times as nutritious as cow's milk and researchers think it could be the key to feeding our growing population in the future.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Here's some milk... NOT what you get out of a cockroach!

Most cockroaches don't produce milk but the Pacific Beetle cockroach, pumps out a type of 'milk' containing protein crystals to feed its babies.

Scientists get these crystals from the gut of the cockroach but milking them is not the best option.

Thankfully for all of you wondering if you'd be able to bring yourself to eat something that comes out of a cockroach, experts hope to recreate the crystals in a lab.

They think that this milk could help people in countries where getting access to enough food is hard.