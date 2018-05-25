Ariana Grande reveals new tattoo behind her ear

Image copyright Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has revealed a new bee tattoo in tribute to the victims of the Manchester Attack.

That was where twenty-two people lost their lives at her concert in Manchester a year ago.

To remember the victims, thousands of people have had a bee tattooed on their body.

Image copyright Ariana Grande

Ariana has done the same. She posted a picture on social media captioned - 'Forever', which shows the new tattoo behind her ear.

Image copyright Getty Images

If you want to know more about why the bee symbol is so important to Mancunians then take a look at our guide.