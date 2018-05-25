US President Donald Trump pulls out of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

The US president Donald Trump says he will no longer meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The pair had agreed to talk face to face by the end of May.

This was a really big deal because the two countries have argued so much in the past.

Mr Trump announced the cancellation in the form of a letter addressed to Mr Kim.

Ayshah has all the details.

