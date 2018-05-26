Watch Newsround

Martin has all the top stories you need to know this Saturday morning, including:

Ahead of tonight's Champion's League final, Ricky looks at the Mo Salah story so far

Why do we get goosebumps? This week's Big Question has the answer...

And Ayshah visits a very special garden

During the week this page is updated three times a day with our 7.40am, 8.15am and 4.20pm programmes.

Due to sports rights we can't always show the full programme online. You can watch the full version on iPlayer here.