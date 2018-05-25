Media playback is unsupported on your device Donald Trump pulls out of meeting with Kim Jong-Un

The US president Donald Trump says he will no longer meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The pair had agreed to talk face to face by the end of May 2018.

This was a really big deal because the two countries have argued so much in the past.

Mr Trump announced the cancellation in the form of a letter addressed to Mr Kim.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Donald Trump has pulled out of talks with a North Korean leader

Other world leaders really wanted this meeting to happen after lots of rows about nuclear weapons.

So it was arranged for the 13th June in Singapore.

But now Donald Trump has pulled out of the talks. He says it's because of 'tremendous anger' in a recent statement from North Korea and a series of "broken promises" from the North Korean capital Pyongyang.

Image copyright KCNA/AFP/Getty Images Image caption This image of a rocket test was released by North Korean state media in 2016

President Trump said however that he was very much looking forward to meeting him 'some day'.

No serving US president has ever sat down for talks with a North Korean leader.

If you want to know more about North Korea and why it's so often in the news, check out our guide.