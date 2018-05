Liverpool and Real Madrid will go head-to head this Saturday to be crowned Champions of Europe in the 2018 Champions League Final.

They will be playing at the 70,000 seater NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium is the second largest in Eastern Europe also known as the Olympic Stadium.

Most recently it held the Euro 2012 final when Spain beat Italy 4-0.

Let's take a look!