Chelsea Flower Show: see the Windrush garden that won gold

TV presenter and campaigner Baroness Floella Benjamin created a very special garden at the Chelsea Flower Show this year.

The display marks the 70th anniversary of a ship called the Empire Windrush sailing to Britain from the Caribbean, bringing many people to live and work in the UK .

Ayshah went to meet Floella to find out more about her garden, which she created with Birmingham City Council.

Since this happened, the garden display has actually won gold!

Responding to the news, Floella said on social media: "Still in a state of euphoria after winning an #rhschelseaflowershow Gold Medal for my #WindRushGarden, who would have thought."

She also thanked all of those who had "worked so hard to make my dream come true".