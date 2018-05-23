Virtual reality: Would you like to travel the world using VR?

Imagine if you had the ability to travel all over the world without moving an inch!

A new project called The Wild Immersion wants you to do just that.

Filmed on five continents over 120 days, the team have created a series of 360° films that try to capture what it is like to actually be in different natural worlds.

They are watched through a virtual reality headset. The idea is that they make you feel that you are closely interacting with the wildlife.

World-renowned scientist and conservationist, Dr Jane Goodall, is a supporter of the project.

She hopes that it will encourage people to care more about areas of the world that they haven't been to.

What do you think? Would you like to view the world through a headset?