Who is Unai Emery? 5 facts about the new Arsenal manager

Unai Emery will be Arsenal's new manager after Arsene Wenger leaves at the end of the season.

But how much do you know about the current Paris St. Germain manager as he prepares to move over to the Premier League?

Here are five facts about Unai Emery...

1. Football runs in the family

Both Unai's father AND grandfather played professional football, so the game is in his blood.

2. He's won the Europa League three times

When he managed Spanish team Sevilla FC he took them to Europa League victory three years in a row - 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Unai looking happy with his Europa League trophy

3. He's the manager of the world's most expensive player

At Paris St Germain he's currently the manager of Neymar who moved from Barcelona to PSG for almost £200 million - so he's trusted to look after the most expensive player in the world.

4. He didn't have a great career as a footballer

Unai spent most of his own playing career in Spain's Segunda Division - the men's second professional association division of the Spanish football league system.

5. He's moved around Europe

Unai seems to like moving around - he's managed teams in Spain, Russia, France and now England.