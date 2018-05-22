Manchester attack: Children look back on what happened one year on

It is one year since there was an attack at the Manchester Arena, in which 22 people lost their lives.

We have been to meet a choir who are singing in an event to mark the one-year anniversary.

Here, they are reading from a famous poem about Manchester called This Is The Place, written by a poet called Tony Walsh for the charity Forever Manchester.

