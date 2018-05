Image copyright PA

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will captain the England team at the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Kane has scored 12 goals from 23 appearances for England and has captained the team four times already.

England start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18, followed by Group G clashes against Panama and Belgium.

But before that they take on Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7.