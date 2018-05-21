Pictures: Official wedding photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The official photos of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are out.
The pictures show the couple - now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - with all their bridesmaids and pageboys, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The main wedding photo is a whole family snap with Meghan's mum, the Royal Family and the bridesmaids and pageboys.
A third official photo from the wedding that's been released is a black and white snap just of the couple.