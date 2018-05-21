Beautiful displays at this year's Chelsea Flower Show
One of the world’s most famous flower events - the Chelsea Flower Show - is about to start. Take a sneak peek at what's in store...
-
PA
The 2018 Chelsea Flower Show kicks off on Tuesday 22 May in Chelsea, London - and safe to say there will be LOADS of flowers on display!
-
PA
Workers are putting in the final touches before the doors open to the public.
-
EPA
With so many flowers it will be hard to spot the people from the flowers especially when you have delphinium and begonias as big as these!
-
PA
People just get lost among the hundreds of displays...
-
PA
...we're not joking!
-
Getty Images
It's not all about flowers - look at these amazing horse sculptures.
-
Getty Images
And this spectacular tree house, complete with performers to invite visitors.
-
Reuters
Flowers will be displayed in all kinds of wonderful ways, including overflowing from this old blue van.
-
Reuters
When you're around so many flowers, you can't help but want to wear something floral too.
-
PA
Or how about these floral hair decorations?
-
Reuters
All the displays have got to look their best, so brushing off the dust is very important! The flower show will run until Saturday 26 May.
Image gallery
Chelsea win the FA Cup
- 20 May 2018
Dogs at the royal wedding
- 19 May 2018