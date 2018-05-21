Beautiful displays at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

  • 21 May 2018

One of the world’s most famous flower events - the Chelsea Flower Show - is about to start. Take a sneak peek at what's in store...

  • Flower display PA

    The 2018 Chelsea Flower Show kicks off on Tuesday 22 May in Chelsea, London - and safe to say there will be LOADS of flowers on display!

  • Worker preparing flower display PA

    Workers are putting in the final touches before the doors open to the public.

  • Delphinium and Begonias EPA

    With so many flowers it will be hard to spot the people from the flowers especially when you have delphinium and begonias as big as these!

  • Worker preparing flower display PA

    People just get lost among the hundreds of displays...

  • Man looking through flower display PA

    ...we're not joking!

  • Chelsea pensioner in front of horse sculptures Getty Images

    It's not all about flowers - look at these amazing horse sculptures.

  • Performers in front of Blue Forest Tree Houses Getty Images

    And this spectacular tree house, complete with performers to invite visitors.

  • Flower display in a van Reuters

    Flowers will be displayed in all kinds of wonderful ways, including overflowing from this old blue van.

  • Flower covered boots Reuters

    When you're around so many flowers, you can't help but want to wear something floral too.

  • Three women with flower bouquets and floral head decorations PA

    Or how about these floral hair decorations?

  • Worker dusting flower display Reuters

    All the displays have got to look their best, so brushing off the dust is very important! The flower show will run until Saturday 26 May.