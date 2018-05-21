What is the dark side, or far side, of the moon?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rocket, with the satellite, launched into space earlier today.

China's launched a satellite which will help it explore the side of the moon that Earth doesn't get to see.

The satellite, called 'Queqiao' or 'Magpie Bridge', will be in an orbit about 300,000 miles from Earth.

It will be the world's first communication satellite operating there.

Once it's in place, China plans to send a space probe to what's known as the far side, or dark side, of the moon.

Image copyright NASA Image caption There's a side of the moon that we don't get to see from Earth.

No space probe has ever reached that part of the moon's surface because of communications difficulties.

The satellite will help relay signals from the probe back to scientists on Earth.

What is the 'dark side' of the moon?

There's a part of the moon that we don't see from Earth as the moon always keeps the same side facing towards us.

That side isn't actually always 'dark' but because not much is known about it, it's seen as a bit mysterious and that's why the name 'dark' is given.

But a better name that is often used is the 'far side' of the moon.

Image copyright NSSDC Image caption This is one of the first pictures of the far side or 'dark' side of the moon.

In 1968, astronauts aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft were the first humans to set eyes on the far side in person as they orbited the moon.

A few years earlier in 1959, the Luna 3 spacecraft returned the first pictures of the far side of the moon.