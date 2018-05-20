CHAT: Did you watch the royal wedding? What was your favourite bit?

Image copyright Getty Images

The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has finally happened.

On Saturday, 600 guests attended the event as the sun shone in Windsor.

2,640 members of the public were invited to the ceremony, thousands of people lined the streets to see the couple on their big day

More than 13 million people watched the ceremony on TV around the globe.

Were you one of them?

Let us know what you thought of the ceremony!

Were you in Windsor to watch the royal couple come past?

Or did you watch at home, or on a big screen somewhere?

Did you have a street party?

What was your favourite part of the day?

Your messages

This was the message Robert, 6, and Thomas, 3, had for the royal couple.

Image copyright UGC

I watched the Royal Wedding with my family and thought it was lovely. Meghan's dress was really nice and we thought the Ministers address was very good as well

Danu, 14, Scotland