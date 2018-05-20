FA Cup 2018: Chelsea celebrate winning the trophy for eighth time
Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley, leaving Jose Mourinho's team empty-handed this season.
Almost 90,000 cheering fans packed Wembley Stadium in London to see Chelsea win the 2018 FA Cup.
It was a penalty from Arsenal's Eden Hazard that gave Chelsea the FA Cup-winning goal.
Hazard was awarded a penalty after being fouled from Manchester United's Phil Jones.
Hazard netted it with ease past United's David De Gea
United tried to fight back, with Alexis Sanchez taking his chances and scoring in the second half.
But the goal was disallowed, with referee Michael Oliver using the video assistant referee (VAR) to confirm it was offside.
Obviously the players were pretty chuffed with themselves too! The Chelsea players that is...
The Man United squad were less than impressed.
They certainly didn't hold back on the celebrations.
Lots of the players, including Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta, were after a selfie with the trophy.
It looks like a smartphone wasn't good enough for Pedro though. He decided to try his hands at more serious camerawork.
Of course it was a proud moment for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as he lifted the trophy.
This could be Conte's last game as Blues manager - if he leaves it'll be on a high - after delivering the FA Cup to follow last season's Premier League title.
