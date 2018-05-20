FA Cup 2018: Chelsea celebrate winning the trophy for eighth time

  • 20 May 2018

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley, leaving Jose Mourinho's team empty-handed this season.

  • The Chelsea team with the Emirates FA Cup trophy following their victory over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 Getty Images

    Almost 90,000 cheering fans packed Wembley Stadium in London to see Chelsea win the 2018 FA Cup.

  • Ander Herrera of Manchester United and Eden Hazard of Chelsea battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    It was a penalty from Arsenal's Eden Hazard that gave Chelsea the FA Cup-winning goal.

  • Eden Hazard of Chelsea is fouled by Phil Jones of Manchester United for a penalty during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    Hazard was awarded a penalty after being fouled from Manchester United's Phil Jones.

  • Eden Hazard of Chelsea scores a penalty past David De Gea of Manchester United during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England Getty Images

    Hazard netted it with ease past United's David De Gea

  • Alexis Sanchez of Manchester United runs with the ball under pressure from Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    United tried to fight back, with Alexis Sanchez taking his chances and scoring in the second half.

  • Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (C) has this goal disallowed for offside during the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London on May 19, 2018. Getty Images

    But the goal was disallowed, with referee Michael Oliver using the video assistant referee (VAR) to confirm it was offside.

  • Gary Cahill of Chelsea celebrates with his team mates after winning The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    Obviously the players were pretty chuffed with themselves too! The Chelsea players that is...

  • Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks dejected following the The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England Getty Images

    The Man United squad were less than impressed.

  • The Chelsea team and staff celebrate their victory with the Emirates FA Cup trophy following The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England Getty Images

    They certainly didn't hold back on the celebrations.

  • Alvaro Morata of Chelsea and Davide Zappacosta of Chelsea take a selfie with the Emirates FA Cup Trophy following their sides victory in The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    Lots of the players, including Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta, were after a selfie with the trophy.

  • Pedro of Chelsea takes a photo with a camera after The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    It looks like a smartphone wasn't good enough for Pedro though. He decided to try his hands at more serious camerawork.

  • Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea lifts the Emirates FA Cup Trophy following his sides victory in The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. Getty Images

    Of course it was a proud moment for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as he lifted the trophy.

  • Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea celebrates his sides victory following The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England Getty Images

    This could be Conte's last game as Blues manager - if he leaves it'll be on a high - after delivering the FA Cup to follow last season's Premier League title.

