In Pictures: Best dressed dogs at the royal wedding
It wasn't just the guests invited to the ceremony at St George's Chapel that dressed to impress for the big day. Some of the animals looked dogtacular!
AFP
What a regal looking cape! We hope this snappily dressed dog didn't get too hot waiting on the Long Walk for Meghan to arrive.
Getty Images
At least this pooch can rest his legs in his little stroller if he gets tired.
PA
This dog was certainly feeling patriotic in his Union flag collar.
PA
But he had competition from this little guy. Who do you reckon wore it best?
Dogs at the royal wedding
- 19 May 2018