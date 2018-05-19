In Pictures: Best dressed dogs at the royal wedding

  • 19 May 2018

It wasn't just the guests invited to the ceremony at St George's Chapel that dressed to impress for the big day. Some of the animals looked dogtacular!

  • A well-wisher stands with their dog, dressed in a faux Royal cape, as they wait on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. AFP

    What a regal looking cape! We hope this snappily dressed dog didn't get too hot waiting on the Long Walk for Meghan to arrive.

  • A dog is carried in a stroller ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales is due to marry Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle Getty Images

    At least this pooch can rest his legs in his little stroller if he gets tired.

  • A dog wearing a Union flag collar in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PA

    This dog was certainly feeling patriotic in his Union flag collar.

  • A dog wearing a Union flag bandana in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. PA

    But he had competition from this little guy. Who do you reckon wore it best?

More on this story