Cat court invader at Italian Open doubles match

See the moment this unexpected visitor decided to steal the spotlight at the tennis competition in Rome!

Doubles players Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo were battling against Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah for a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Then this cheeky cat sprinted across the court mid-point.

Thankfully it wasn't too much of a cat-astrophe!

The lucky kitty narrowly avoided being hit by an overhead smash - only by a whisker though.

But everyone was so distracted the point had to be replayed.