US news team covering royal wedding...from hotel toilet!

Why have this American news crew set up office in their hotel bathroom?

Well the royal wedding is one of the biggest news stories of the year, so it's not surprising that news reporters from all over the world have travelled to Windsor for the big event.

They're working really hard to make sure everyone watching at home know all the latest - from America to Australia.

But with so many other news reporters there, it's not easy finding a quiet space to work and where all the equipment they need can fit too.

So news crew from TV show CBS This Morning resorted to setting up their office next to the TOILET!