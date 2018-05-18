Kilauea volcano explodes

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has exploded.

A plume of ash reaching six miles high could be seen pouring out of the top of it.

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

Scientists are warning that this could be the first in a string of more violent explosive eruptions.

Residents of Hawaii's 'Big Island' have been told to take shelter from the ash.

After Kilauea erupted on the 3rd May 2000 people had to leave their homes for safety.

