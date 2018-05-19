Royal wedding live: Follow all the latest

Image copyright European Photopress Agency

The royal wedding is finally here!

Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be tying the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

We're bringing you all the action as it happens, right here. Follow the latest below!

9:00am - Is it too early to be thinking about cake? No.

While we're sat here waiting for things to get fully under way, our minds are already on one of the most important elements of the day - of course, we mean the cake! Who isn't thinking about cake first thing in the morning?!

For a royal wedding, it is traditional to have a fruit cake, but we know that Prince Harry and Meghan are mixing things up a bit by having a lemon and elderflower cake for their big day!

We've already had a sneak peek at the cake being made, but we can't wait to see pictures of what the final cake looks like!

While we're waiting to get our first glimpse of the happy couple, who's going to bring us some cake to Newsround HQ, please?

Fancy making your very own royal wedding cupcakes? Have a go!

8:00am - And we're here!

Royal wedding: Key times for the big day

The day has finally arrived when Prince Harry will be marring Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

To find out everything you need to know about the big day, click here on our handy guide.

We'll be bringing you all the latest, so keep your eyes peeled here for more royal wedding fun and festivities throughout the day!