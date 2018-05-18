Who's NOT going to the World Cup?

Image copyright Getty Images

It's not long now until the World Cup in Russia finally gets underway.

On Thursday 14 June, Russia will kick the tournament off against Saudi Arabia... but don't worry, the first supermassive-oh-wow-that-will-be-so-good World Cup game follows pretty soon after - Spain play Portugal the next day!

We know all about the stars that will be there, Ronaldo, Messi, Trent Alexander-Arnold... but which superstars have missed out on a spot with their country and will be watching the tournament on telly, just like the rest of us!

Anthony Martial, France

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tony... we've got some bad news

The Manchester United forward is one the biggest omissions. He's missing out along with...

Alexandre Lacazette, France

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lacazette? Lac... of an invite to the World Cup more like! hahaha... no?

The Arsenal forward might be able to go round to Martial's to watch their country's first game against Australia?

Jack Wilshere, England

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ne sobirayetsya Rossiya.. that's Russian for 'Not going to Russia.'

Another Arsenal player missing out! The midfielder hasn't taken the news too well, saying on Twitter that he "could have made a real impact." Maybe he can try making an impact on Fifa with another England player to miss out...

Joe Hart, England

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Still and England fan... just not an England player this time.

The Manchester City goalkeeper, who's just spent the season on loan at West Ham, said about missing out, "The players know that even though I won't be there, I will have my England shirt on as a fan this time and supporting all the way."

Nani, Portugal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nani no-no for Portugal

Two years ago Portugal won the European Championships. Starting up front in the final was Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani. While Ronaldo is going to the World Cup (come on, you don't think he was going to be dropped do you), his old mate Nani has been left at home. Maybe he can look at his 2016 winner's medal to cheer himself up a bit?

Mario Gotze, Germany

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 'I'm not crying, I've just got something in my eye'... Don't worry Mario, you'll always have a World Cup winning goal to your name

If you think Nani's unlucky to miss out, wait until you hear about Mario Gotze. Imagine the scene, it's the World Cup Final, the score is 0-0, it's the 113th minute and everyone is getting nervous and starting to think about penalties... except for one player. Mario Gotze bagged the World Cup winning goal for Germany. Four years later? He's not even in the squad. Ouch. Perhaps he can FaceTime Nani to talk about their medals?